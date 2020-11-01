Bella Mir Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 2-0-0

FAQ's

Bella Mir next fight? N/A

Bella Mir last fight? Bella Mir won their last fight against Alma Cespedes Flores by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Dec. 11, 2020 at iFF 4 - iKon Fighting Federation 4.

Is Bella Mir retired? Bella Mir last fought Alma Cespedes Flores 1 year 4 months and 22 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Bella Mir from? Bella Mir is from Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Has Bella Mir ever been knocked out? Bella Mir has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.