Bella Mir next fight?
N/A
Bella Mir last fight?
Bella Mir won their last fight against
Alma Cespedes Flores by
Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on
Dec. 11, 2020 at
iFF 4 - iKon Fighting Federation 4.
Is Bella Mir retired?
Bella Mir last fought
Alma Cespedes Flores 1 year 4 months and 22 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Bella Mir from?
Bella Mir is from Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Has Bella Mir ever been knocked out?
Bella Mir has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Bella Mir been fighting?
Bella Mir has been fighting for a period of 1 month and 20 days, their first fight was on Oct. 22, 2020 at iFF 2 - iKon Fighting Federation 2. They have accumalated roughly 16 minutes and 53 seconds of combat.