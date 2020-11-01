advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Bella Mir Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 2-0-0

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mir began training and competing in American Kenpo at a school owned by his parents, earning his black belt as a teenager. Mir's father played a major role in convincing him to begin wrestling on the basis that it could help him avoid submissions. Mir joined the wrestling team at Bonanza High School during his junior year and lost his first nine matches. During his senior year (1998) he went 44–1 and won the state championship. Mir played fullback and defensive end on the school's football team, which reached the Southern Zone semifinals in 1997. He also competed in track and field; his discus throw of 177 feet 10 inches (54.20 meters) is still a Sunset Regional record.

Last Fight: Alma Cespedes Flores
Age: 18
Height 5'7"
Weight 145 lbs
Nick Name: "Lady"
Nationality: United States
Association: Syndicate MMA
2 Wins
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
1
50%
Decisions
1
50%
0 Loss
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%

Wiki Stats

Reach 79 in (201 cm)
Style Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Stance Southpaw
Team Syndicate MMA
Trainer John WoodCarl PrinceRobert Drysdale
Rank Black belt in Kempo KarateBlack belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Ricardo Pires
Years active 2001–present (MMA) 2021–present (Boxing)
Spouse Jennifer ​(m. 2004)​
Children 4

FAQ's

Bella Mir next fight?
N/A
Bella Mir last fight?
Bella Mir won their last fight against Alma Cespedes Flores by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) on Dec. 11, 2020 at iFF 4 - iKon Fighting Federation 4.
Is Bella Mir retired?
Bella Mir last fought Alma Cespedes Flores 1 year 4 months and 22 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Bella Mir from?
Bella Mir is from Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Has Bella Mir ever been knocked out?
Bella Mir has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Bella Mir been fighting?
Bella Mir has been fighting for a period of 1 month and 20 days, their first fight was on Oct. 22, 2020 at iFF 2 - iKon Fighting Federation 2. They have accumalated roughly 16 minutes and 53 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Alma Cespedes Flores iFF 4 - iKon Fighting Federation 4
Dec/11/2020 		Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Servando Licano 1 1:53
win Danielle Wynn iFF 2 - iKon Fighting Federation 2
Oct/22/2020 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x