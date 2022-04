Ashlee Evans-Smith Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 11-9-0

FAQ's

Ashlee Evans-Smith next fight? N/A

Ashlee Evans-Smith last fight? Ashlee Evans-Smith lost their last fight against Norma Dumont by Decision (Unanimous)Jason Herzog on Nov. 28, 2020 at UFC on ESPN 18 - Smith vs. Clark.

Is Ashlee Evans-Smith retired? Ashlee Evans-Smith last fought Norma Dumont 1 year 5 months and 7 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Ashlee Evans-Smith from? Ashlee Evans-Smith is from Lake Forest, California, United States.

Did Ashlee Evans-Smith go to college? Ashlee Evans-Smith attended Menlo College.

Has Ashlee Evans-Smith ever been knocked out? Ashlee Evans-Smith has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Punches)Joe Sullivan from Veronica Rothenhausler on Jul. 06, 2012 at Tuff-N-Uff - Festibrawl 2