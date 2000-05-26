Andre Pederneiras Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 1-1-2

FAQ's

Andre Pederneiras next fight? N/A

Andre Pederneiras last fight? Andre Pederneiras drew his last fight against Genki Sudo by Draw on May. 26, 2000 at C2K - Colosseum 2000.

Is Andre Pederneiras retired? Andre Pederneiras last fought Genki Sudo 21 years 11 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Should I bet on Andre Pederneiras ? N/A

Where is Andre Pederneiras from? Andre Pederneiras is from Brazil.

Has Andre Pederneiras ever been knocked out? Andre Pederneiras has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Doctor Stoppage) from Pat Miletich on Jul. 16, 1999 at UFC 21 - Return of the Champions