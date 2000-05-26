x
Andre Pederneiras Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 1-1-2

Pederneiras was born on March 22, 1967 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. When he was 17 years old he joined a gym, originally to train with weight for fitness. However the gym offered Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) classes as well so he decided to try it out. He trained with Rodrigo Vieira, a student of Rickson Gracie until he received his Brown Belt.After Vieira left to join another gym, Carlson Gracie became Pederneiras' coach and also offered him a position of instructors of the juniors at the gym. In 1989, Pederneiras received his Black Belt from Gracie when he was 22 years old. In 2018, Pederneiras became owner of the gym he originally trained and renamed it to Academia Upper.

Last Fight: Genki Sudo
Age: 55
Height 5'8"
Weight 160 lbs
Nick Name: "Dede"
Nationality: Brazil
Association: Nova Uniao
1 Wins
KO / TKO
1
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%
1 Loss
KO / TKO
1
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Team Nova UniãoAcademia Upper
Rank 7th Degree Coral Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Carlson Gracie
Years active 1998-2000

FAQ's

Andre Pederneiras next fight?
N/A
Andre Pederneiras last fight?
Andre Pederneiras drew his last fight against Genki Sudo by Draw on May. 26, 2000 at C2K - Colosseum 2000.
Is Andre Pederneiras retired?
Andre Pederneiras last fought Genki Sudo 21 years 11 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Should I bet on Andre Pederneiras?
N/A
Where is Andre Pederneiras from?
Andre Pederneiras is from Brazil.
Has Andre Pederneiras ever been knocked out?
Andre Pederneiras has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Doctor Stoppage) from Pat Miletich on Jul. 16, 1999 at UFC 21 - Return of the Champions
How long has Andre Pederneiras been fighting?
Andre Pederneiras has been fighting for a period of 1 year 7 months and 1 day, his first fight was on Oct. 25, 1998 at VTJ 1998 - Vale Tudo Japan 1998. He has accumalated roughly 44 minutes and 40 seconds of professional combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
draw Genki Sudo C2K - Colosseum 2000
May/26/2000 		Draw 1 15:00
draw Caol Uno VTJ 1999 - Vale Tudo Japan 1999
Dec/11/1999 		Draw 3 8:00
loss Pat Miletich UFC 21 - Return of the Champions
Jul/16/1999 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) John McCarthy 2 2:20
win Rumina Sato VTJ 1998 - Vale Tudo Japan 1998
Oct/25/1998 		KO (Soccer Kick and Punches) Toshiharu Suzuki 1 4:20
