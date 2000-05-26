|Last Fight:
|Genki Sudo
|Age:
|55
|Height
|5'8"
|Weight
|160 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Dede"
|Nationality:
|Brazil
|Association:
|Nova Uniao
|Team
|Nova UniãoAcademia Upper
|Rank
|7th Degree Coral Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Carlson Gracie
|Years active
|1998-2000
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|draw
|Genki Sudo
|C2K - Colosseum 2000
May/26/2000
|Draw
|1
|15:00
|draw
|Caol Uno
|VTJ 1999 - Vale Tudo Japan 1999
Dec/11/1999
|Draw
|3
|8:00
|loss
|Pat Miletich
|UFC 21 - Return of the Champions
Jul/16/1999
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|John McCarthy
|2
|2:20
|win
|Rumina Sato
|VTJ 1998 - Vale Tudo Japan 1998
Oct/25/1998
|KO (Soccer Kick and Punches)
|Toshiharu Suzuki
|1
|4:20