Allen Crowder Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 16-5-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Allen Crowder next fight? N/A

Allen Crowder last fight? Allen Crowder lost their last fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik by KO (Punches) on Jun. 22, 2019 at UFC Fight Night 154 - Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie.

Is Allen Crowder retired? Allen Crowder last fought Jairzinho Rozenstruik 2 years 10 months and 11 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Allen Crowder from? Allen Crowder is from Mebane, North Carolina, United States.

Has Allen Crowder ever been knocked out? Allen Crowder has lost 5 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Jun. 22, 2019 at UFC Fight Night 154 - Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie