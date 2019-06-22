|Last Fight:
|Jairzinho Rozenstruik
|Age:
|32
|Height
|6'3"
|Weight
|237 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Pretty Boy"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|Reach
|76 in (193 cm)
|Team
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|Years active
|2014–2019
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Jairzinho Rozenstruik
|UFC Fight Night 154 - Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie
Jun/22/2019
|KO (Punches)
|Blake Grice
|1
|0:09
|win
|Greg Hardy
|UFC Fight Night 143 - Cejudo vs. Dillashaw
Jan/19/2019
|Disqualification (Illegal Knee)
|Dan Miragliotta
|2
|2:28
|loss
|Justin Willis
|UFC 218 - Holloway vs. Aldo 2
Dec/02/2017
|KO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|2:33
|win
|Don'Tale Mayes
|Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series - Season 1, Episode 8
Aug/29/2017
|TKO (Punches and Elbows)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|4:12
|win
|Robert Neal
|Bellator MMA - Monster Energy All-Star Race
May/20/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:24
|win
|Chase Gamble
|NLFC - Next Level Fight Club 6
Jan/28/2017
|TKO (Slam)
|1
|4:43
|win
|Keith Bell
|NLFC - Next Level Fight Club 5
May/21/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:16
|NC
|Lorenzo Hood
|NLFC - Next Level Fight Club 4
Feb/27/2016
|NC (Accidental Eye Poke)
|1
|2:13
|loss
|Ryan Pokryfky
|Camp Lejeune - For The Leathernecks 4
Sep/02/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Al Coley
|3
|3:42
|loss
|Curtis Blaydes
|RDMMA - Battle in the South 10
Apr/10/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|2:30
|win
|William Baptiste
|NLFC - Next Level Fight Club 1
Feb/28/2015
|TKO (Cut)
|Joe Hawes
|1
|5:00
|win
|Tomar Washington
|Warfare 13 - Dawn of the Strikers
Nov/22/2014
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|2
|2:30
|win
|Arnold Adams
|RDMMA - Battle in the South 9
Aug/02/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Joe Hawes
|3
|4:00
|win
|Arnold Adams
|RDMMA - Battle in the South 8
Mar/22/2014
|Submission (Choke)
|Joe Hawes
|2
|0:31
|win
|Gil Isabel
|ROC 47 - Ring of Combat 47
Jan/24/2014
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Liam Kerrigan
|2
|0:15
|win
|Cody McDaniel
|RDMMA - Battle in the South 7
Oct/18/2013
|KO
|1
|0:14
|win
|Nestoras Batzelas
|RDMMA - Battle in the South 6: Summer Smash
May/31/2013
|KO
|1
|1:26
|win
|William Baptiste
|KOJ 6 - King of Jacksonville 6
Jan/19/2013
|Decision (Split)
|5
|3:00
|loss
|Joe Ray
|RDMMA - Battle in the South 5
Oct/07/2012
|KO
|1
|2:36
|win
|Chase Gamble
|KOJ 4 - King of Jacksonville 4
Aug/18/2012
|Submission (Kimura)
|1
|2:10
|win
|Giorgi Seturidze
|RDMMA - Battle in the South 4
Jul/14/2012
|Submission (Strikes)
|1
|0:38
|win
|Walter Smith
|RDMMA - Battle in the South 3
Mar/13/2012
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|1
|1:33