Allen Crowder Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 16-5-0 NC(1)

Allen Crowder's nickname "Pretty Boy" comes from his amateur career. Prior to his second amateur fight, his opponent told him he was "too pretty to fight". Crowder knocked him out in the first round.

Last Fight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Age: 32
Height 6'3"
Weight 237 lbs
Nick Name: "Pretty Boy"
Nationality: United States
Association: Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
16 Wins
KO / TKO
7
43%
Submission
6
37%
Decisions
2
12%
5 Losses
KO / TKO
5
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 76 in (193 cm)
Team Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
Years active 2014–2019

FAQ's

Allen Crowder next fight?
N/A
Allen Crowder last fight?
Allen Crowder lost their last fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik by KO (Punches) on Jun. 22, 2019 at UFC Fight Night 154 - Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie.
Is Allen Crowder retired?
Allen Crowder last fought Jairzinho Rozenstruik 2 years 10 months and 11 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Allen Crowder from?
Allen Crowder is from Mebane, North Carolina, United States.
Has Allen Crowder ever been knocked out?
Allen Crowder has lost 5 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punches) from Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Jun. 22, 2019 at UFC Fight Night 154 - Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie
How long has Allen Crowder been fighting?
Allen Crowder has been fighting for a period of 7 years 3 months and 9 days, their first fight was on Mar. 13, 2012 at RDMMA - Battle in the South 3. They have accumalated roughly 2 hours, 4 minutes and 3 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Fight Night 154 - Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie
Jun/22/2019 		KO (Punches) Blake Grice 1 0:09
win Greg Hardy UFC Fight Night 143 - Cejudo vs. Dillashaw
Jan/19/2019 		Disqualification (Illegal Knee) Dan Miragliotta 2 2:28
loss Justin Willis UFC 218 - Holloway vs. Aldo 2
Dec/02/2017 		KO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 1 2:33
win Don'Tale Mayes Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series - Season 1, Episode 8
Aug/29/2017 		TKO (Punches and Elbows) Jason Herzog 3 4:12
win Robert Neal Bellator MMA - Monster Energy All-Star Race
May/20/2017 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:24
win Chase Gamble NLFC - Next Level Fight Club 6
Jan/28/2017 		TKO (Slam) 1 4:43
win Keith Bell NLFC - Next Level Fight Club 5
May/21/2016 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:16
NC Lorenzo Hood NLFC - Next Level Fight Club 4
Feb/27/2016 		NC (Accidental Eye Poke) 1 2:13
loss Ryan Pokryfky Camp Lejeune - For The Leathernecks 4
Sep/02/2015 		TKO (Punches) Al Coley 3 3:42
loss Curtis Blaydes RDMMA - Battle in the South 10
Apr/10/2015 		TKO (Punches) 2 2:30
win William Baptiste NLFC - Next Level Fight Club 1
Feb/28/2015 		TKO (Cut) Joe Hawes 1 5:00
win Tomar Washington Warfare 13 - Dawn of the Strikers
Nov/22/2014 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 2 2:30
win Arnold Adams RDMMA - Battle in the South 9
Aug/02/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) Joe Hawes 3 4:00
win Arnold Adams RDMMA - Battle in the South 8
Mar/22/2014 		Submission (Choke) Joe Hawes 2 0:31
win Gil Isabel ROC 47 - Ring of Combat 47
Jan/24/2014 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Liam Kerrigan 2 0:15
win Cody McDaniel RDMMA - Battle in the South 7
Oct/18/2013 		KO 1 0:14
win Nestoras Batzelas RDMMA - Battle in the South 6: Summer Smash
May/31/2013 		KO 1 1:26
win William Baptiste KOJ 6 - King of Jacksonville 6
Jan/19/2013 		Decision (Split) 5 3:00
loss Joe Ray RDMMA - Battle in the South 5
Oct/07/2012 		KO 1 2:36
win Chase Gamble KOJ 4 - King of Jacksonville 4
Aug/18/2012 		Submission (Kimura) 1 2:10
win Giorgi Seturidze RDMMA - Battle in the South 4
Jul/14/2012 		Submission (Strikes) 1 0:38
win Walter Smith RDMMA - Battle in the South 3
Mar/13/2012 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 1 1:33
